A hockey player wants to score a goal by shooting the puck past the goalie into the net. The puck has a mass of 0.2 kg and is initially at rest on the ice. The player hits the puck with a stick, giving it an initial speed of 20 m/s. However, there is a headwind blowing in the opposite direction of the shot, with a constant force of 5 N acting on the puck horizontally. Determine the angle at which the puck should be launched to achieve maximum range.

Hint: use the following expression d/dθ(A•cosθ•sinθ - B•sin2θ) = A•cos(2θ) - B•sin(2θ)