21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container is filled with 10 g of helium gas at a temperature of 25°C and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The volume of the gas doubles due to isobaric expansion. Determine the final volume of the gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24446 cm3
B
48916 cm3
C
48892 cm3
D
24458 cm3