Faraday's Law
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire of resistance R is bent in the shape of a square with side a. This wire rotates at a frequency of f in a constant magnetic field B. Determine the expression for the induced current in the loop. Assume that at t=0 s the angle between the area vector and the magnetic field is zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I = 2πa2f × (B/R)
B
I = 2πa2f × (B/R) × sin(2πft)
C
I = 2πa2f × (1/BR)
D
