24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solid ball made of polystyrene, an insulating material, has a negative charge of q spread uniformly over its volume. The ball has a radius of 6.00 cm. The magnitude of the electric field measured 10.00 cm from the center of the ball is 245 N/C. Find the volume charge density for the insulating ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ρ = -3.01 × 10-7 C/m3
B
ρ = -2.40 × 10-8 C/m3
C
ρ = -5.41 × 10-9 C/m3
D
ρ = -2.72 × 10-10 C/m3