7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an arrangement of massless and frictionless pulleys used to connect a bag weighing 4.0 kg to a block of 1.5 kg through a massless string as shown in the figure. Determine the magnitude of the acceleration of the 1.5 kg block.
A
4.9 m/s2
B
7.8 m/s2
C
9.8 m/s2
D
6.5 m/s2