A 2.0 kg book rests on the rough, sloping surface of a wooden wedge of mass 5.0 kg, which itself lies on a frictionless ice surface as shown in the diagram below. If the coefficient of static friction between the book and the wooden wedge is μ=0.4 and ﻿ θ \theta θ﻿ = 25°, determine the minimum horizontal force F applied to the wooden wedge that will cause the book to start sliding up the incline.