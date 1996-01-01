7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box of mass 3.0 kg is attached to an iron ball having mass 3.5 kg through a massless string passing over a frictionless pulley. Consider the system is initially at rest when the iron ball is suddenly released. Determine how much tension is developed in the string and also the acceleration experienced by the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a = 5.3 m/s2, T = 14 N
B
a = 4.5 m/s2, T = 14 N
C
a = 4.5 m/s2, T = 16 N
D
a = 5.3 m/s2, T = 16 N