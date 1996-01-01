When an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from the excited state (n = 5) to the ground state (n = 1), the wavelength of the light it gives off is 432 nm. Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) is a small area at the center of some galaxies that give off massive amounts of energy and is extremely bright. Assume that the 432 nm line in this distant galaxy has redshifted to 620.3 nm. Find out how many light years this galaxy is from Earth.