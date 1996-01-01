0. Math Review
Math Review
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming the Bohr model of the atom, an electron in Li2+ emits a photon of wavelength 13.5 nm for the transition n = 2 to n = 1. i) Treat the atom like an electron in a one-dimensional box. Find the width of a box that would allow the emission of a photon of wavelength 13.5 nm. ii) Determine the ground state energy of a box with the width you calculated in part i). iii) Comparing spacing between adjacent energy levels, state whether a one-dimension box is a suitable model for the Bohr atomic model.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.92 × 10-10 m ii) 90.9 eV iii) Not a suitable model
B
i) 1.92 × 10-10 m ii) 90.9 eV iii) It is a suitable model
C
i) 1.11 × 10-10 m ii) 30.7 eV iii) Not a suitable model
D
i) 1.11 × 10-10 m ii) 30.7 eV iii) It is a suitable model