8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Triangulum Galaxy is a spiral galaxy located about 2.7 million light-years away from Earth. Its core mass is estimated to be about 1 x 1038 kg. Assuming that the average star in the Triangulum Galaxy has a mass similar to the Sun's mass, which is 1.989 x 1030 kg, estimate the number of stars in the galactic core.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.34 x 1011
B
7.91 x 108
C
9.45 x 1010
D
5.03 x 107