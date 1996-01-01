3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the components of the force F (25.0 N, north) along the x and y axes of the tilted coordinate system shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fx = - 23.5 N
Fy = - 8.6 N
B
Fx = - 8.6 N
Fy = + 23.5 N
C
Fx = 0 N
Fy = + 25.0 N
D
Fx = + 25.0 N
Fy = + 0 N
