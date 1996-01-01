3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the following component pairs to determine the magnitude and direction of vector given by: (a) Mx = 4.3 mm, My = -8.6 mm (b) NX = -4.5 m, Ny = -8.7 m
Use the following component pairs to determine the magnitude and direction of vector given by: (a) Mx = 4.3 mm, My = -8.6 mm (b) NX = -4.5 m, Ny = -8.7 m
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M = 9.62 mm, θM = 296.6°
N = 9.79 m, θN = 242.7°
N = 9.79 m, θN = 242.7°
B
M = 4.30 mm, θM = 63.4°
N = 13.2 m, θN = 62.7°
N = 13.2 m, θN = 62.7°
C
M = 7.44 mm, θM = 333.4°
N = 5.54 m, θN = 207.3°
N = 5.54 m, θN = 207.3°
D
M = 9.25 mm, θM = 26.5°
N = 9.59 m, θN = 27.3°
N = 9.59 m, θN = 27.3°