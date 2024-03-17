6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A force of 150 N acting at an angle of 20° below the negative x-axis is applied to a stationary sled weighing 50 kg. If the force was exerted for 0.8 seconds to bring the sled in motion, determine the speed of the sled the moment the force is removed. Assume the ground is frictionless.
