18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gathering hall is designed to filter noise from traveling outside by absorbing it. Suppose the walls of the hall decrease the sound intensity level by 25 dB. Determine the fraction by which the walls lower the sound intensity in W/m2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
316.228
B
3.16 × 10-3
C
2.5
D
0.40