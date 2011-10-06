1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rotational energy of an O2 molecule is 0.358 meV for l=1 rotation level with a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 with respect to an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two oxygen atoms. Calculate the rotating molecule's rotation speed for l = 1 level if the rotational energy of the molecule is related to angular speed by the relation E = (1/2)•I•w2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.769 × 1024 rad/s
B
0.573 × 1024 rad/s
C
0.769 × 1012 rad/s
D
0.591 × 1012 rad/s