The rotational energy of an O 2 molecule is 0.358 meV for l=1 rotation level with a moment of inertia of 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2 with respect to an axis passing through the center of mass and perpendicular to the line joining the two oxygen atoms. Calculate the rotating molecule's rotation speed for l = 1 level if the rotational energy of the molecule is related to angular speed by the relation E = (1/2)•I•w2.