A steam engine has its flywheel pivoted about a vertical axle through its center. The flywheel has a moment of inertia of 2200 kg•m2, a radius of 1.80 m, and spins with insignificant friction. An engineer studying the flywheel applies a tangential 35.0 N force to the flywheel's circumference for 8.0 s. Determine the work done by the engineer on the flywheel it was at rest when the force was applied.