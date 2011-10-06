1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unstable particle released during a nuclear disintegration has an average lifetime of 2.2 microseconds. A particle is released 5.00 km away from a detector. The speed of the particle in the atmosphere approaches the speed of light at v = 0.995c. i) Determine the average lifetime of the particle as measured by an observer at rest and ii) the distance covered by the particle during the time measured by the observer at rest. iii) Use the answers in part i) and ii) to state what you think about the possibility of the particle hitting the detector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.20 × 10-5 s ii) 6.58 km iii) the particle hits the detector
B
i) 2.20 × 10-5 s ii) 6.58 km iii) the particle does not reach the detector
C
i) 2.20 × 10-7 s ii) 65.6 m iii) the particle hits the detector
D
i) 2.20 × 10-7 s ii) 65.6 m iii) the particle does not reach the detector