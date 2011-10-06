1. Intro to Physics Units
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A high-energy particle accelerator produces unstable particles moving along the horizontal axis at a speed of 0.810 c in the laboratory frame. At rest, these particles decay with an average lifetime of 0.80 μs. Calculate the lifetime of the particles measured with a detector fixed in the laboratory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.47 μs
B
0.80 μs
C
1.36 μs
D
2.31 μs