12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student launches a ball with an initial angular speed of 85.0 rpm on a flat circular path. The radius of the path is 35 cm. The ball is subject to rolling friction. Calculate the time it will take the ball to come to rest. The coefficient of rolling friction is 0.25.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 s
B
8.7 s
C
12.1 s
D
62.4 s