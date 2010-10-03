1. Intro to Physics Units
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider you're on a beach where you see a floating object at one end which is 1.8 m above sea level as shown in the figure. When you are 3.8 km away from the object the top of the object is just barely visible. Assuming that your line of sight to the top of the object aligns perfectly with the Earth's surface at that point, determine the radius R of the Earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.1 x 104 m
B
4.0 x 106 m
C
8.7 x 105 m
D
3.1 x 108 m