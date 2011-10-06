1. Intro to Physics Units
100PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electromagnetic waves of wavelength 0.065 nm are incident on a material. The waves experience Compton scattering. The wavelength of the scattered waves is greater than the wavelength of incident waves by 2.5%. Calculate the scattering angle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
70.7°
B
180°
C
0.330°
D
19.3°