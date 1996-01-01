2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A projectile is thrown vertically upward from the ground with an initial speed of 98.1 m/s. Find the time at which it comes to the same position. Neglect the air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 s
B
10 s
C
15 s
D
20 s