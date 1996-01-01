2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the beginning of a basketball match, the basketball is thrown vertically upward by the referee at an initial speed of 19.62 m/s. Find out the time at which the ball is moving at a velocity of 9.81 m/s. Neglect the air resistance.
At the beginning of a basketball match, the basketball is thrown vertically upward by the referee at an initial speed of 19.62 m/s. Find out the time at which the ball is moving at a velocity of 9.81 m/s. Neglect the air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 s
B
2 s
C
4 s
D
8 s