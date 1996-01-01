14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mercury has the most elliptical orbit of any planet in the solar system. Mercury orbits the Sun, as depicted in the diagram. The Sun and Mercury are attracted to each other by gravitational force. Is there any torque encountered by Mercury due to the gravitational force around the center of the sun? Justify your response.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, there is always a torque acting upon Mercury because the gravitational force and the moment arm vector are always perpendicular.
B
Yes, there is always a torque acting upon Mercury because the gravitational force and the moment arm vector are always in the same direction.
C
No, at all the positions the net torque acting upon Mercury is zero because the gravitational force and the moment arm vector are always perpendicular.
D
No, at all the positions the net torque acting upon Mercury is zero because the gravitational force and the moment arm vector are always in the same direction.