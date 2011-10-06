1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
A current of 7.50 mA flows through a p-n junction diode when a forward voltage of 12.0 mV is connected across it. Determine the new value of current through the diode when the voltage is changed to 17.0 mV at 310 K
A current of 7.50 mA flows through a p-n junction diode when a forward voltage of 12.0 mV is connected across it. Determine the new value of current through the diode when the voltage is changed to 17.0 mV at 310 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.48 mA
B
6.35 mA
C
13.25 mA
D
11.7 mA