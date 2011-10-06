1. Intro to Physics Units
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the magnitude of the current flowing through a diode's p-n junction with a standard saturation current value as IS = 0.450 mA when the voltage is i) -50 mV and ii) 150 mV. The diode is placed at a temperature of 285 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 0.391 mA
ii. -201.272 mA
B
i. -0.391 mA
ii. 201 mA
C
i. 201.272 mA
ii. -0.391 mA
D
i. -201.272 mA
ii. 0.391 mA
