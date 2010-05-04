24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small ball with a net uniform positive charge of 50 nC and a radius of r = 0.2 cm is surrounded by a concentric thin spherical shell with a uniform negative charge of -50 nC and a radius of R = 1 cm. Find the net electric field (E) produced by the shell at the ball surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = -7.0 × 102 N/C
B
E = 0 N/C
C
E = 4.5× 102 N/C
D
E = 7.0 × 102 N/C