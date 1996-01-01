2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A worker is driving home from the workplace. After 13.5 min, the worker realizes he forgot some confidential documents on the office table and returns to the workplace. The worker's distance from the workplace is a function of time as shown below. What points represent zero velocity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
b
B
c
C
d
D
e
E
a