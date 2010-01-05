24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two thin bars of length 12 cm are placed vertically in the same plane with a distance of 6.0 cm between their centers. The bars' centers lie on the same horizontal line. The left bar is uniformly charged to +0.15 μC and the right is uniformly charged to -0.15 μC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at a point located on the line connecting the midpoints of both bars, which is positioned 2.0 cm to the right of the left bar.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 × 102 N/C
B
3.2 ×103 N/C
C
4.0 ×104 N/C
D
1.5 ×106 N/C