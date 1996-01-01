24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A surface with a width W extending from y=-W/2 to y=+W/2 has an infinite length along the z-axis. It has a positive charge density σ. Illustrate the field strength E y between y = 2W and y = 5W.
