24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two horizontal thin metallic bars, each 24 cm in length, are separated by a distance of 8.0 cm. The bars' centers lie on the same vertical line. Both bars carry a uniformly distributed negative charge of -15 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at points A and B, which lie on the line connecting the midpoints of both bars and at a distance of 2.0 cm and 4.0 cm (upward) from the lowest bar, respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EA = 1.0 × 102 N/C
EB = 0 N/C
B
EA = 1.0 × 102 N/C
EB = 1.0 × 102 N/C
C
EA = 3.9 × 104 N/C
EB = 0 N/C
D
EA = 3.9 × 104 N/C
EB = 2.4 × 103 N/C