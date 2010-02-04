Two horizontal thin metallic bars, each 24 cm in length, are separated by a distance of 8.0 cm. The bars' centers lie on the same vertical line. Both bars carry a uniformly distributed negative charge of -15 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at points A and B, which lie on the line connecting the midpoints of both bars and at a distance of 2.0 cm and 4.0 cm (upward) from the lowest bar, respectively.