93PRACTICE PROBLEM
The infrared radiation of frequency 2.52×1015 Hz causes electrons to eject from a metal surface. What will be the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected in electron volts if the photoelectric threshold wavelength of the metal surface is 500 nm?
A
4.82 eV
B
6.00 eV
C
2.48 eV
D
7.94 eV