94PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ultraviolet light with a wavelength range of 100 nm - 400 nm is incident on a lithium surface. Determine the minimum value of the work function for the lithium surface to eject electrons.
A
1.24 V
B
3.10 eV
C
4.13 eV
D
3.01 eV