PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a photon in the light emitted by a laser device that has a momentum of 7.23 × 10-28 kg•m/s. Determine in which part of the electromagnetic spectrum this photon's wavelength lies.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
infrared
B
visible
C
radio
D
ultraviolet