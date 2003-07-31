Astronauts are on a space mission to do research work. As a part of this mission, they throw a projectile on an unknown planet which follows the projectile path shown below. The projectile's status at an interval of 2 s is shown from 0 s to 6 s. The ball's velocity at t = 2 s is v = (3.0 i + 5.0 j). Calculate the velocity of the projectile at t = 0 s, 4 s, 6 s.