5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronauts are on a space mission to do research work. As a part of this mission, they throw a projectile on an unknown planet which follows the projectile path shown below. The projectile's status at an interval of 2 s is shown from 0 s to 6 s. The ball's velocity at t = 2 s is v = (3.0 i + 5.0 j). Calculate the velocity of the projectile at t = 0 s, 4 s, 6 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v0 = (3.0i - 10.0j) m/s, v4 = (3.0i + 0j) m/s, v6 = (3.0i + 5.0j) m/s
B
v0 = (3.0i + 10.0j) m/s, v4 = (3.0i + 0j) m/s, v6 = (3.0i - 5.0j) m/s
C
v0 = (3.0i + 7.5j) m/s, v4 = (3.0i + 0j) m/s, v6 = (3.0i - 7.5j) m/s
D
v0 = (3.0i - 7.5j) m/s, v4 = (3.0i + 0j) m/s, v6 = (3.0i + 7.5j) m/s