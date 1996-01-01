A copper wire is wrapped around a rod of uniform thickness. The length of the wire has a resistance of 0.500 Ω and produces a coil that has only one complete turn of area 0.0400m2. The turn is then placed in a uniform magnetic field oriented parallel to the axis of the loop and has a magnitude of 6.21 T. Determine the current induced in the loop if the magnetic field increases at a rate of 0.315 T/s.