2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A video is a collection of motion pictures measured in frames/second. Ordinary cameras can attain 60 frames/second. Cameras are used to capture and analyze movements occurring very fast, typically to the order of milliseconds. The nearly vertical launch of a 450 g and 42.0 cm long projectile is shown in the graph below. Use the graph to determine the acceleration of the projectile at 10 ms, 25 ms, and 40 ms. Hint: Approximate the curve to a straight line.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a10 = 100 m/s2; a25 = 200 m/s2; a40 = 175 m/s2
B
a10 = 1.0 m/s2; a25 = 5.0 m/s2; a40 = 7.0 m/s2
C
a10 = 0 m/s2; a25 = 0 m/s2; a40= 0 m/s2
D
a10 = 280 m/s2; a25 = 280 m/s2; a40 = 0 m/s2