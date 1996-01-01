A video is a collection of motion pictures measured in frames/second. Ordinary cameras can attain 60 frames/second. Cameras are used to capture and analyze movements occurring very fast, typically to the order of milliseconds. The nearly vertical launch of a 450 g and 42.0 cm long projectile is shown in the graph below. Use the graph to determine the acceleration of the projectile at 10 ms, 25 ms, and 40 ms. Hint: Approximate the curve to a straight line.