2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Leaps are very common among animals. A scientist uses high-motion pictures (videos) at 3000 frames/second to analyze the motion of a frog. Frogs have the ability to leap about 20-50 times their length. The motion of a 24 g and 2.52-inch long frog at a nearly vertical take-off angle is plotted using data from motion pictures. Use the graph to determine the maximum height reached by the frog in the first 75 ms and 225 ms.
Leaps are very common among animals. A scientist uses high-motion pictures (videos) at 3000 frames/second to analyze the motion of a frog. Frogs have the ability to leap about 20-50 times their length. The motion of a 24 g and 2.52-inch long frog at a nearly vertical take-off angle is plotted using data from motion pictures. Use the graph to determine the maximum height reached by the frog in the first 75 ms and 225 ms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
h (t = 75ms) = 3.75 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 39.3 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 39.3 cm
B
h (t = 75ms) = 7.50 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 39.3 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 39.3 cm
C
h (t = 75ms) = 7.50 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 30.6 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 30.6 cm
D
h (t = 75ms) = 3.75 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 30.6 cm
h(t = 225ms) = 30.6 cm