Leaps are very common among animals. A scientist uses high-motion pictures (videos) at 3000 frames/second to analyze the motion of a frog. Frogs have the ability to leap about 20-50 times their length. The motion of a 24 g and 2.52-inch long frog at a nearly vertical take-off angle is plotted using data from motion pictures. Use the graph to determine the maximum height reached by the frog in the first 75 ms and 225 ms.