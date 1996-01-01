36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
A proton whose momentum has a magnitude of 6.20 × 10-22 kg•m/s moves freely in space in the positive x-direction. Determine the proton's one-dimensional time-dependent wave function.
A
Ψ(x,t) = Ae-i(5.88 × 1012 m-1)xe-i(1.86× 105 s-1)t
B
Ψ(x,t) = Ae-i(5.88 × 1012 m-1)xe-i(1.09 × 1018 s-1)t
C
Ψ(x,t) = Aei(5.88 × 1012 m-1)xe-i(1.86 × 105 s-1)t
D
Ψ(x,t) = Aei(5.88 × 1012 m-1)xe-i(1.09 × 1018 s-1)t