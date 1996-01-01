36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
A galaxy has a radius of 30000 light-years (ly). A spacecraft traveling through the galaxy perceives the radius of the galaxy to be 125 ly. Determine the time needed, as measured in the galaxy's frame, for the spacecraft to cross the entire galaxy.
A galaxy has a radius of 30000 light-years (ly). A spacecraft traveling through the galaxy perceives the radius of the galaxy to be 125 ly. Determine the time needed, as measured in the galaxy's frame, for the spacecraft to cross the entire galaxy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 × 102 years
B
12 × 103 years
C
60 × 103 years
D
75 × 103years