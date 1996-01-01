36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the values of n and n+1 for a particle trapped in a 1D box of 11 fm length, with given energy levels En at 30.8 MeV and the next energy level E n+1 at 52.3 MeV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
n = 2 and n+1 = 3
B
n = 3 and n+1 = 4
C
n = 4 and n+1 = 5
D
n = 5 and n+1 = 6