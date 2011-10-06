1. Intro to Physics Units
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Highly energetic particles originating from cosmic rays approach the surface of Earth with a speed close to the speed of light. The k-meson (or Kaon) reaches the Earth's atmosphere with a speed of 0.88c. The mean lifetime of a K-meson at rest is 1.23 × 10−8 s. Calculate the average distance, as measured from Earth's frame, the K-meson particles travel before decaying.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.25 m
B
3.69 m
C
6.84 m
D
7.77 m