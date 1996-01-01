24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A point charge of -10 nC is located within a spherical metal shell that carries a total charge of 30 nC. What is the net charge on the i) internal (qint) and ii) external (qext) surfaces of the shell?
A point charge of -10 nC is located within a spherical metal shell that carries a total charge of 30 nC. What is the net charge on the i) internal (qint) and ii) external (qext) surfaces of the shell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) qint = -10 nC ; ii) qext = 20 nC
B
i) qint = -10 nC ; ii) qext = 30 nC
C
i) qint = 10 nC ; ii) qext = -10 nC
D
i) qint = 10 nC ; ii) qext = 20 nC