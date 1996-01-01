10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the conservation of energy principle to calculate the minimum speed required for the object to travel from point B to point A if the mass of the object is 120g.
Use the conservation of energy principle to calculate the minimum speed required for the object to travel from point B to point A if the mass of the object is 120g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.4 m/s
B
9.8 m/s
C
11.4 m/s
D
12.9 m/s