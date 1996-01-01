7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Inclined Planes with Friction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skateboard released with an initial speed of 10.0 m/s moves up an inclined plane. The inclined plane makes an angle of 15.0° with the horizontal. Determine the distance traveled before the skateboard changes its direction of motion.
A skateboard released with an initial speed of 10.0 m/s moves up an inclined plane. The inclined plane makes an angle of 15.0° with the horizontal. Determine the distance traveled before the skateboard changes its direction of motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.10 m
B
5.28 m
C
19.7 m
D
193 m