7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 30 kg ice slab slides on a snowy plane inclined at 18° with the horizontal. Determine the acceleration of the ice slab if there is friction on the snowy plane. Consider μk = 0.03 (for ice on ice).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2.75 m/s2
B
-3.75 m/s2
C
-2.09 m/s2
D
-3.09 m/s2