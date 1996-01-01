8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Centripetal Forces
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50 kg child is riding a Ferris wheel with a 15 m radius and a period of 20 s What is the normal force that the seat exerts on the child at the top of the ride?
A 50 kg child is riding a Ferris wheel with a 15 m radius and a period of 20 s What is the normal force that the seat exerts on the child at the top of the ride?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
316.0 N
B
416.0 N
C
516.0 N
D
616.0 N