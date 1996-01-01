8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Centripetal Forces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 55 kg skateboarder is moving down a ramp with a 5.0 m radius of curvature. If at the bottom of the ramp he reaches a speed of 8.0 m/s, what is the upward force acting on him when he is at the bottom of the ramp?
A 55 kg skateboarder is moving down a ramp with a 5.0 m radius of curvature. If at the bottom of the ramp he reaches a speed of 8.0 m/s, what is the upward force acting on him when he is at the bottom of the ramp?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1043.0 N
B
1143.0 N
C
1243.0 N
D
1343.0 N