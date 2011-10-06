1. Intro to Physics Units
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the spectrum and also the magnitude of wavelength that can be detected by a light detector which works on the principle that conductivity increases with an increase in the electron-hole pairs. The band gap energy for the semiconductor material used is 1.42 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.874 nm , infrared
B
0.874 μm, infrared
C
0.874 nm, electromagnetic
D
0.874 μm, electromagnetic