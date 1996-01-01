2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
High-jump athletes often clear the bar by leaping vertically. If a high jumper clears a bar at a height of 2.0 m, how much time does the athlete spend in the air during the jump?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.57 s
B
6.26 s
C
1.28 s
D
0.64 s